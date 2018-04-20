× Long Island teen arrested for DWI after officers rescue her from burning vehicle

EAST PATCHOGUE, L.I. — A teen was arrested for DWI shortly after she was rescued from her burning vehicle on Long Island Friday morning.

Around 4:20 a.m., Mercedes Ramos, 19, was driving a 2016 Nissan Rogue east on the Sunrise Highway when she crashed into the rear of a truck, police said.

The front of Ramos’ vehicle became stuck under the truck’s rear and was dragged for about one-quarter of a mile before the truck driver realized what happened, said authorities.

After the truck came to a stop on the shoulder of the roadway, the Ramos’ vehicle caught on fire with her trapped inside, according to police.

Two passing motorists stopped and attempted to free Ramos from the vehicle, said police.

Highway Patrol officers arrived on scene and assisted in removing her from the vehicle as the fire was extinguished.

Ramos was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while two officers and one of the passing motorists were treated for minor burns, said police.

Ramos was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. She was issued a field appearance ticket.