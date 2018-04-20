Long Island police investigates MS-13 threats on officers

MINEOLA, L.I. – Cops on Long Island are on alert Friday after receiving credible gang threats to murder police.
The threat comes hours after a top MS-13 gang leader was extradited to New York and arraigned.
Nassau County's Police Benevolent Associations is offering a reward to anyone who has information that can take down the MS-13 gang members who threatened police.
The Nassau County police commissioner is beefing up its police response after an informant tipped them off that the MS-13 gang wants to kill Long Island police officers.
There were separate threats this week — the most specific: a gang member wanting to assassinate a cop in Hempstead.
Commissioner Patrick Ryder said his department will not back down.
“MS-13 wants to threaten a cop in this county, and they are going to get an answer,” he said.
The first tip came in on Wednesday. Cops made several MS-13 gang arrests.
On Thursday, MS-13 leader Miguel Angel Corea Diaz, possibly the most dangerous gang leader in the northeast, was extradited to Long Island.
Corea Diaz allegedly ran a multimillion-dollar drug and murder operation on Long Island, in the Bronx, New Jersey, Maryland and Texas. Three months ago, 17 of his alleged co-conspirators were arrested.
This wave of threats to Long Island cops comes as MS-13 gang members have allegedly said there have been too many arrests and its time to take back the streets like do they El Salvador.
The police officers' union is holding a press conference, offering a $25,000 reward for anyone who can offer information leading to the arrest of gang members threatening to murder local cops.