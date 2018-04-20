How Monica’s making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some families who live in the Breukelen Houses in Canarsie say the rats take over at night.

“They are everywhere people are afraid to come out at night,” one mom who did not want to be identified told PIX11.

There are 30 buildings in the development and the tenant association president says the rodent problem has become a health hazard.

“There are not enough workers to clean up and fix things,” Calvin Drumgo, the tenant association president, said.

“Staff have already started repairs today. We must do better to provide our residents the safe, clean and connected communities they deserve," a spokesperson for the New stork City Housing Authority said. Crews are replacing staircases in thirty buildings and exterminating.

Tiesha Jones’s daughter Dakota had high levels of lead in the Bronx. Jones sued NYCHA and won 57 million dollars.

Devon Hunt has three small children. Hunt says the city told her that her apartment at the Ingersoll Houses in Brooklyn was lead free. But she said recently, state inspection teams found lead.

Sherron Paige lives in the Red Hook Houses in Brooklyn. Her four-year-old son Kyan had a blood lead level of 12. According to the CDC, there is no safe blood lead level and anything above level 5 is considered blood poisoning.

These are just some of the moms that are part of what some are calling a lead crisis in our city.

State Supreme Court Judge Carol Edmead is now forcing the city to redo lead inspections across the city ordering a temporary injunction.

“It’s a credibility issue whether we should leave this to NYCHA,” Edmead said.

Jim Walden, a lawyer representing the housing advocacy group Citywide Council of Presidents and at risk communities, said in court that there are hundreds of children inside public housing who are living with toxic lead in their apartments.

Comptroller Scott Stringer said he agrees with Edmead.

“The issue here is it is a matter of life or death,” he said.

“The plaintiffs are spreading misinformation. The only thing NYCHA has agreed to is that further hearings were unnecessary, given our work to comply with Local Law 1 and our work with the Southern District to meet HUD rules. Our administration didn’t create these problems—but we are the ones who are fixing them," a NYCHA spokesperson said.

If you have a story send us your story and upload a video to Monica Morales on Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/monicamoralestv