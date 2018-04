LINDEN, NJ — A helicopter made an emergency landing in New Jersey Friday morning.

Just after 9 a.m., Linden Airport received a distress call from the helicopter after it reportedly experienced an engine failure, the FAA said in a statement.

The small 4-passenger Robinson R44 helicopter made a hard landing at 2700 Marshes Dock Rd., Linden police said.

There were no injuries to the two pilots on board, the FAA said.

Authorities are investigating the incident.