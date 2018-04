PORT JEFFERSON, Long Island — A reputed drug dealer who allegedly gave a pot brownie to a 4-year-old has been arreted on Long Island, prosecutors said Friday.

Sydney Marquez, 29, was taken into custody Thursday after state police officers executed a search warrant at her home in Port Jefferson, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney.

She’s accused of selling drugs and providing a marijuana-laced brownie to a child, the DA said.

Marquez is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.