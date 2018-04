Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — “I Feel Pretty” follows a woman who struggles with insecurities on a daily basis, but after a fall, she believes she is the most beautiful and capable woman in the planet.

Oji sits down with Amy Schumer, Busy Philipps and the rest of the cast of moments that make them feel most confident and their favorite scenes of the film.

Catch “I Feel Pretty” in a theater near you.