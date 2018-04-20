Brooklyn Borough President commits to shopping at black-owned coffee shops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — As national backlash grows against Starbucks after two two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia store, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is taking local action.

“The Starbucks incident just made many people highlight the many great small black-owned coffee shops," said Adams.

Inspired by a BKLYNER article, Adams is launching a tour of black-owned coffee shops. One of his first stops on Friday: Bushwick Grind, owned by Kymme Williams-Davis and Raymond Davis.

Williams-Davis says that she had written a note to Adams months ago about pooling community resources to support local shops. But she never sent it, until she heard about the tour.

“I took that email out of the draft, modified it a little bit and introduced ourselves to him," said Williams-Davis. "Probably about two hours later, I got an email back.”

On Friday, Adams also visited Bittersweet in Fort Greene.

“When you visit [Bittersweet], you're supporting the local economy," said Lucian Redwood, who owns Bittersweet and coffee shop Sit & Wonder.

Adams says that if people want to support black-owned businesses, they need to physically walk through their doors and buy their products. He plans to visit all the ones featured in the BKLYNER article, which current lists over 37 shops.