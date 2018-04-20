Baby dies after being found unconscious in Brooklyn apartment

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A 6-month-old baby boy died Saturday after he was found unconscious in his Brooklyn home on Tuesday, police said.

Police said 6-month-old Gianni Gilmore was rushed to the hospital after his father called 911, saying the infant was not waking up from his nap. Gilmore was declared brain dead and put on life support at the hospital, according to police.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

The boy’s father was in police custody earlier this week answering questionings. No charges have been filed.