At least 1 injured in Brooklyn apartment fire

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — At least one person was injured after a fire broke out at a Brooklyn apartment Friday morning.

Fire officials received the call around 6 a.m. about a fire on the fifth floor of an eight-story building located at 417 Morgan Ave.

At least one person was injured, fire officials said. The status of their injury was not immediately known.

The fire has since been knocked down, according to the FDNY

