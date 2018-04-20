1 in custody after armed man barricades self inside Long Island residence: police

HUNTINGTON STATION, L.I. — A person was taken into custody after an armed man barricaded himself inside a Long Island home Friday, said police.

Suffolk County police responded to East Ninth Street in Huntington Station around 10 a.m., after receiving reports of a barricaded gunman inside the residence, authorities said.

Officers and members of the hostage negotiation team were also called to the scene.

Over two hours after the incident, the situation was resolved.

A person was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for evaluation.

It was not immediately known whether the gunman was alone or if the person arrested was the gunman.

The incident temporarily caused road closures along East Ninth Street between Depot Road and Lenox Road.