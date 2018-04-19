Teen threatens Hempstead school with bomb, assault rifle: police

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — A 17-year-old who threatened a Hempstead school and claimed to have a bomb, assault rifle and several rounds of ammunition has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Khalil Young, 17, was allegedly at The Academy Charter School on Franklin Avenue when he threatened it with a bomb Tuesday around 12:15 p.m.

He also claimed to have an assault rifle and several rounds of ammunition, according to police.

Young surrendered Wednesday and is being charged with making a terroristic threat, Nassau County police said.

It is not known if Young attends the school, but he lives about a mile from the campus.