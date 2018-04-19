PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Teen threatens Hempstead school with bomb, assault rifle: police

Posted 7:03 AM, April 19, 2018, by

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — A 17-year-old who threatened a Hempstead school and claimed to have a bomb, assault rifle and several rounds of ammunition has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Khalil Young is accused of threatening a Hempstead school on April 17, 2018. (Nassau County police)

Khalil Young, 17, was allegedly at The Academy Charter School on Franklin Avenue when he threatened it with a bomb Tuesday around 12:15 p.m.

He also claimed to have an assault rifle and several rounds of ammunition, according to police.

Young surrendered Wednesday and is being charged with making a terroristic threat, Nassau County police said.

It is not known if Young attends the school, but he lives about a mile from the campus.