Racist note left on Muslim woman’s vandalized car 2 weeks after moving to NJ town

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. — Police are investigating after a woman who recently moved to a New Jersey town said her car was vandalized and a racist note was left behind.

Kenya Robinson, 24, posted video on Facebook last week of officers responding to the scene in Mount Holly.

Her car’s tire was flattened, and back lights busted, the video shows.

A note left under a tire left a clear message to Robinson:

“Go home n—— terrorist you not wanted here b—— USA USA USA”

Despite the racial slur, Robinson tells NJ.com she believes she was targeted because she is Muslim and wears a hijab.

As Robinson gave her account to responding officers seen in her Facebook Live video, her small children can be seen riding toy cars in the background, apparently unaware of the upsetting incident that nearly left their mother in tears.

“It’s 2018 and people still doing this. This pisses me off,” she is heard saying in the video.

The incident happened on Wednesday, April 11, two weeks after Robinson said she and her family moved to Mount Holly from from Penns Grove.

Mount Holly police confirmed on Thursday they are investigating.