Police save choking 1-year-old during NYPD graduation

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A detective and lieutenant are being praised for their quick actions, which saved the life of a 1-year-old who was choking during his father’s graduation from the police academy Wednesday.

Lt. Greg Besson and Det. Mark Rubins attended the Police Academy Recruit Graduation at Madison Square Garden when they heard a commotion, police said.

The noise was coming from the family of Officer Leonardo Escorcia, who was graduating. Police said the family was trying to get help because the officer’s 1-year-old son was choking.

Besson and Rubins responded, and Rubins, who is also a paramedic, worked to clear the child’s airway by patting his back.

Rubins was able to dislodge popcorn that was choking the boy, “allowing the child to regain consciousness,” police said.

The boy was then hospitalized for evaluation.