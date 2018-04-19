NY man wrongly convicted of murdering his parents awarded $10M after 17 years in prison

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — A New York man who spent 17 years in prison for murdering his parents before a court overturned his conviction has settled a civil case with Suffolk County on Long Island for $10 million.

Martin Tankleff said Thursday he was gratified that the county “has finally acknowledged the terrible wrong” that was done to him.

Tankleff was 17 when he was arrested in 1988 for the murders of his parents, Seymour and Arlene Tankleff.

He initially confessed but quickly recanted. Tankleff was convicted in 1990 and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Tankleff was freed in 2007 when an appellate court said evidence in his trial had been overlooked.

He settled a wrongful conviction lawsuit against New York state for nearly $3.4 million in 2014.

The $10 million settlement was approved by the Suffolk County Legislature.