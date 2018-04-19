New York City ‘Poop train’ finally empty; sludge gone, Alabama mayor says

PARRISH, Ala. — The last train car full of New York City sewage sludge that has stunk up a small Alabama community for more than two months has finally been emptied, the town’s mayor said this week.

Hall, who called the update “wonderful news,” said that after two months, the last of the emptied containers would be making their way back north.

About 10 million pounds of the foul-smelling cargo were coming from wastewater treatment plants in New York and New Jersey and were rotting in the landfill, stinking up the area for months.

According to people living nearby, the sludge wasn’t getting loaded off the trains, which caused it to rot in the train carts and brought an odor that many said, “smelled like death.”

“Big Sky has ended their operation in Parrish. The final container was transported and emptied Tuesday (4/17/2018) afternoon at 2 PM. The containers that remain at the rail yard are empties awaiting transport back North and should be removed soon,” the mayor said announced the Parrish Facebook page.

Big Sky Environmental had been taking up to 25,000 tons of waste per day from the North to the Alabama landfill.

After multiple complaints from the public, Big Sky was required to hire more drivers to move the waste out of the area to put “and end to our nightmare,” Hall said.

Experts say some cities send their waste to Alabama and other Southern states due to low landfill fees and lax zoning laws. New York has discontinued shipments to Alabama for now.

New York City has a goal of sending “zero waste” to landfills by 2030, according to its long-term strategy “One New York: The Plan for a Strong and Just City.”

Hall thanked everyone involved in getting the situation resolved, but added that the situation is not just happening in Parrish.

“There are [still] small towns like Parrish fighting this situation on a smaller scale. I will say this over and over….this material does not need to be in a populated area…period. It greatly diminishes the quality of life for those who live anywhere near it,” she wrote.

She is urging officials to take measures in regulating the process in hopes of preventing the situation to happen to another town.

Associated Press contributed to this report.