MS-13 accused of threatening to kill Long Island police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND — MS-13, a violent gang that's terrified residents in several Long Island communities, is now being accused of threatening to kill a police officer.

An informant tipped officers off to the threat, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. Officials also say a suspected gang member may try to assassinate a cop in Hempstead.

Police are doubling up patrol cars in the area and offering a $25,000 reward for information, Ryder said. He called it "imperative" to protect officers.

“The Nassau County Police Department is aware of a threat of violence against its police officers. We are taking appropriate action to ensure the safety and security of our officers and medics," Ryder said. "I will not tolerate any threats against my officers and the Nassau County Police Department will continue to protect our residents and communities.”

Residents are being encouraged to call 911 immediately if they see or hear anything suspicious regarding any threats.

This heightened level of awareness and enforcement comes after police arrested the alleged East Coast boss of MS-13, Miguel Angel Corea Diaz.

Corea Diz, who is known as the Reaper, is originally from El Salvador. He's allegedly in charge of a multi-million dollar, multi-city drug empire.