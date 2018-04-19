Man shot and killed outside Brooklyn church: police

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — The search for the person who shot and killed a man outside a Brooklyn church is underway Thursday, police said.

Claudell Gary, 37, was found unconscious and unresponsive in front of Mt. Zion Pentecostal Holy Church on Hart Street after police said they responded to a 911 call about a man being shot around 8:40 p.m.

Gary, who lived down the street from the incident, was shot once in the neck and left leg, police said.

He was transported to a hospital, where he died, according to police.

No arrests have been made in the deadly shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).