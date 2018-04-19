Kate Walsh talks staying healthy, season 2 of ’13 Reasons Why’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — For years, Kate Walsh played a doctor in “Grey’s Anatomy, but in 2015, she became a real-life patient when she revealed she was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Fast forward to 2018, she’s feeling healthier than ever.

How does the 50-year-old stay looking young and healthy? She spills the details on PIX11 news: Protein shakes, apple cider vinegar and A LOT of water.

She also talks about the relaunching of her fragrance, Boyfriend, and gearing up for season two of the hit Netflix show, “13 Reasons Why.”