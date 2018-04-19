Federal response to disaster in Puerto Rico a ‘national disgrace,’ Cuomo says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s been seven months since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico. Now, we’re just 43 days away from the start of the next hurricane season and the island is still recovering from the devastating storms of last September.

Governor Andrew Cuomo blasted the federal government’s response on Thursday, calling it woefully inadequate.

“There is no such thing as a second class American citizen. We are all American citizens. And the way they’re treating the people of Puerto Rico is a disgrace I’m ashamed of it,” Cuomo said

The non-profit Hispanic Federation, which advocates for the Hispanic community, held their annual gala at the American Museum of Natural History Thursday night and honored actor/singer Ricky Martin for his work in Puerto Rico post hurricane.

Gala chair and “Hamilton” creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, has also put his heart and soul into rebuilding efforts.

“Now it’s about the people of Puerto Rico and to make sure thetee able to grow and come back and get the support they need,” Miranda said.

Wednesday, the U.S. territory was crippled after an island wide blackout. Traffic lights went out. Trains stopped in their tracks. An error by a private contractor caused the outage.

“To have this occur again is the moralizing to the Puerto Rican people to get a sense of hopelessness it’s a shame this president and his Congress is not doing all they can,” Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., who also attended the gala, said.

Puerto Rico is home to 3.5 million US citizens who've grappled with power outages and widespread devastation since Maria battered the Caribbean island.

Miranda has a strong connection to Puerto Rico.

“I spent every summer in Puerto Rico, I still have family on that island,” Miranda said.

Miranda is bringing his Broadway hit to the island.

“I’m really looking forward to it it will be three weeks in January I’m doing all the shows I have to do it with a flashlight under my face I’m going to be there!”

At last check, power is back on for 80 percent of customers in Puerto Rico after yesterday’s blackout but tens of thousands of families still don’t have normal service.