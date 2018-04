COBBLE HILL, Brooklyn — Police arrested the 25-year-old who allegedly punched and taunted a 5-year-old boy on a Brooklyn train, officials said Thursday.

The boy was riding on a southbound G train on a Saturday afternoon in late March when he was attacked, police said. Ramon Thomas allegedly taunted the boy and then got off the train at the Bergen Street station.

He was charged with assault.

The boy was taken to the hospital and treated for bruising and swelling on the left side of his face.