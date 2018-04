CLIFTON, NJ — A car drove through the front window of a Barnes & Noble on New Jersey on Thursday afternoon, injuring at least two people, officials said.

The car crashed through the storefront and into the cash register section of the bookstore along 395 NJ-3 in Clifton, according to witness Jason Pinter.

Police said two people suffered minor injuries.

