Arrest made in fatal shooting at Bronx salon

OLINVILLE, the Bronx — Police have made an arrest connected to the shooting and death of a man outside a Bronx salon.

Trafarrah Smith, 35, was taken into custody and charged Wednesday evening for the death of Kevin Higgins, 47.

The two men got into a dispute in the Ambience Unisex Salon along White Plains Road in Olinville, police said.

Higgins was found outside the salon unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his torso, said police. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities found Smith shortly after with a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken into custody, according to police.

Smith is charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon: loaded firearm.

40.884639 -73.861913