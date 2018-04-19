Baby is braindead after being found in Brooklyn apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A 6-month-old baby boy is brain dead after after being found unconscious in his Brooklyn home, police said Thursday.

His father called 911 Tuesday evening, saying his son wasn't waking up from his nap, police officials said. Emergency crews rushed the baby to a local hospital in bad shape.

Police are looking into all possibilities to determine the details around the tragic situation. Crime scene tape was still over the door Thursday.

No charges had been filed as of Thursday evening, but the boy's father was in police custody answering questions.

A neighbor described the boy's parents as good people who love their son.

The baby is on life support at the hospital.