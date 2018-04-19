PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

3 arrested in fatal shooting of 20-year-old man

Posted 7:35 AM, April 19, 2018, by , Updated at 07:37AM, April 19, 2018

VALLEY STREAM, L.I. — Three Long Island men have been arrested in connection to the death of a 20-year-old man earlier this month.

(L-R): Michael Durham, Gil Iphael, and Josua Desrosiers, were arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man.

On Apr. 3, police responded to Long Island Jewish Hospital shortly before 9 p.m. to investigate a man admitted with a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

He was pronounced dead around 10:58 p.m., said police.

Following investigation, three men were arrested in connection to the victim’s death.

On Tuesday, Gil Iphael, 18, and Joshua Desrosiers, 21, were taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

The next day, police arrested Micahel Durham, 20, and charged him with second-degree murder.

The victim’s identity has not been released.