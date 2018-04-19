3 arrested in fatal shooting of 20-year-old man

VALLEY STREAM, L.I. — Three Long Island men have been arrested in connection to the death of a 20-year-old man earlier this month.

On Apr. 3, police responded to Long Island Jewish Hospital shortly before 9 p.m. to investigate a man admitted with a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

He was pronounced dead around 10:58 p.m., said police.

Following investigation, three men were arrested in connection to the victim’s death.

On Tuesday, Gil Iphael, 18, and Joshua Desrosiers, 21, were taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

The next day, police arrested Micahel Durham, 20, and charged him with second-degree murder.

The victim’s identity has not been released.