WYCKOFF, NJ — Two students from a Wyckoff middle school went missing Wednesday, according to the school.

Lia Callahan and Daniella Fernino were last seen leaving the Eastern Christian Middle School campus at 3:15 p.m., the school said. The girls’ families, school officials and police have been looking for them since.

Both girls were expected to leave school at that time.

Anyone with information about the girls can contact Wyckoff police at 201-891-2121.