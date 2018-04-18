Upper West Side nanny who killed 2 children found guilty on all counts

MANHATTAN — Jurors found an Upper West Side nanny guilty on all counts Wednesday for killing two children who were under her care.

The decision was made during the second day of deliberations.

Yoselyn Ortega, 55, attacked 6-year-old Lucia Krim and her 2-year-old brother Leo, on Oct. 25, 2012, placing their bloodied bodies in a bathtub before their mother, Marina Krim, came home to discover the horrifying scene. Ortega also plunged a knife into her own neck in a failed suicide attempt.

The murder trial began March 1. Testimony ended Monday.

Jurors were tasked with deciding whether Ortega was too mentally ill to be held responsible for the killings.

New York has a high bar for the insanity defense and it is rarely successful. Ortega’s lawyers tried to prove that she was hearing voices from the devil — and didn’t know right from wrong at the time of the killings. That would’ve sent Ortega to a psychiatric facility instead of prison and could be discharged if doctors feel she is ready.

But jurors disagreed.

Prosecutors argued, and the jury ultimately decided, that Ortega knew exactly what she was doing. Prosecutors said she acted out of jealous hatred of the children’s mother, Marina Krim, who was richer and happier than she.

Ortega showed little emotion during the testimony and mostly stared straight ahead. But she shook her head forcefully and mouthed “no” during testimony that her employers treated her well.