Teen injured after man throws can of Chef Boyardee in Bronx grocery store

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — Police are searching for the man who allegedly struck a 14-year-old girl in the Bronx last month.

On Mar. 2, a man entered the F.M. Grocery store at 784 E. 163rd St. in Woodstock around 8:38 a.m., police said.

Inside the store, he picked up a metal can of Chef Boyardee Lasagna and threw it through the aisle, striking the teen in the head, said police.

He was seen fleeing the location into 695 E. 163 St.

The teen was taken to the hospital and treated for a laceration to the head, said authorities.

The man is described to be about 25 years old, 5 feet 9 inches, with a mustache and short black hair.

