Single mom could face over $70K in fines for pet dog

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A single mom with a troubled dog is facing a massive fine over an order concerning her dog.

Leslie Cobar, a mom of four kids with a 5-year-old pitbull mix named Stoner, got her pet from people who'd kept him in a cage for most of his early life. In the first year after she adopted him, he bit the neighbor and the neighbor’s dog. Last year, he killed a stray cat. But she’s tried to train him and love him through it.

The town got involved and took Stoner away twice. The town court ordered Cobar to keep a muzzle on him whenever in public or when visitors entered the home. She must also leash him, train him and put up signs warning ‘beware of dog’. She must also have a 6-foot-fence in the yard. Her efforts to follow the orders have landed her with a huge fine.

“I’m shocked they’d take it this far,” she said.

Cobar said she did all of the things she was told to do because she loves her dog.

"He’s part of our family,” she said.

Then, in February she began renting a new house. She asked the landlord to get a fence installed fast. It went up by the first week of April.

Cobar said she wasn’t getting a quick answer from her landlord on whether she could build the fence and if he’d file for a permit with the town. Since Cobar is a tenant, the homeowner must apply for a permit.

Finally, she got approval and paid a contractor to install the fence. But the town says there is no record of any permit by the homeowner.

And the lapse in fencing landed her back in court for Stoner yesterday. The town could issue her up to $71,000 in fines for not complying with the fence order for her dog.

“If you want to give me a fine, okay,” she said. "But a $71,000 fine? It’s a lot.”

Cobar said she is the only breadwinner in the home. Stoner provided her with some much needed comfort during her recent painful divorce. So the thought of putting him down is out of the question.

"I just want to live in peace in this new home,” she said.

Her case has been adjourned for two weeks. Cobar said the judge recommended that she come back with an attorney.