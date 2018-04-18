PIX11 honors the Keyport First Aid Squad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEYPORT, N.J. — The small town of 1.5 square miles, Keyport proves size doesn't matter.

The town has a large crew of First Responders and a cadet program with their Keyport First Aid Squad.

PIX11 visits the crew and meets with Chief Ken Krohe and a few members who have volunteered as they discuss what they do and how they serve the community.

The program keeps volunteers coming, which brings the community together. They also had a recognition event where the squad recognizes all the businesses that helped with the program.