PIX11 honors the Keyport First Aid Squad

Posted 8:30 AM, April 18, 2018, by , Updated at 08:32AM, April 18, 2018

KEYPORT, N.J. — The small town of 1.5 square miles, Keyport proves size doesn't matter.

The town has a large crew of First Responders and a cadet program with their Keyport First Aid Squad.

PIX11 visits the crew and meets with Chief Ken Krohe and a few members who have volunteered as they discuss what they do and how they serve the community.

The program keeps volunteers coming, which brings the community together. They also had a recognition event where the squad recognizes all the businesses that helped with the program.