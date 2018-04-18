Man shot, killed during dispute at Bronx salon

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — A dispute at a Bronx barbershop turned deadly after a man was shot and killed Tuesday evening.

At about 8 p.m., two men got into a dispute inside the Ambience Unisex Salon along White Plains Road, police said.

One man, identified as Kevin Higgins, 47, was shot and taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hospital. He was pronounced dead, said cops.

A second man was found in front of 681 E. 221 St. with a gunshot wound to this leg, police said.

He was taken to the hospital and taken into custody, according to authorities.

Charges are pending.