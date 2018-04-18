Man found stabbed to death in Brooklyn home: police

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A man was found stabbed to death by his wife and daughter in their Brooklyn home, police said Wednesday.

Otis James was identified by police as the man found dead in his home on Central Avenue and Cornelia Street Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

A woman and her daughter discovered James’ body next to a knife at the location, police said.

He had been stabbed several times, and his death has been deemed a homicide, according to police.

