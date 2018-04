BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A 37-year-old man was fatally shot in front of a Brooklyn church Wednesday night, police said.

Police found Claudell Gary unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his neck and another to his left leg in front of Mt. Zion Pentecostal Holy Church, officials said. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

No arrests have been made. Police did not immediately have information available on the suspect.