NEW YORK — MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” brings improv, comedy and hip hop together.

Oji chats with cast member, Justina Valentine about how she got onto the show, working with Nick Cannon and rapping tips.

Valentine even gives Oji a few tips on rapping and comes up with an impromptu rap about Oji and PIX11.

When she’s not on stage with Nick Cannon, she’s working on her new mix tape, “Feminem” which pays homage to rapper, Eminem.

Catch “Wild ‘N Out”, which just wrapped up its eleventh season, on MTV.