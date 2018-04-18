Island-wide blackout hits Puerto Rico, which is suffering unstable power grid following hurricane

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — An island-wide blackout hit Puerto Rico Wednesday, as it suffers from unstable power grid following the devastating hurricanes.

The authority said it estimates power will be restored within 24 to 36 hours.

This Island-wide blackout happened less than a week after a tree fell on a major power line, knocking out service to 870,000 customers, about half of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s clients, the company said.

For months, Puerto Rico has grappled with widespread power outages after Hurricane Maria devastated the US commonwealth.

It’s the first time since Category 4 storm hit on Sept. 20 that Puerto Rico has experienced a full island-wide blackout.

Some 40,000 power customers were still without normal electricity service as a result of the hurricane.

Puerto Rico has lost 3.4 billion customer-hours of electricity service due to Maria, according to an analysis released Thursday by the economic data analytics and policy firm Rhodium Group. That made it the largest blackout in US history and the second largest in the world — after the outage caused when Typhoon Haiyan tore the Philippines in 2013, killing more than 6,000 people.