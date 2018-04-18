Help needed to save abused dog’s leg: Suffolk County officials

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. — Animal care officials asked for the public’s help Wednesday raising enough money to help an abused dog who otherwise may need his leg amputated.

The 1-year-old beagle mix, Frankie, was found last week after someone reported he was tied to a short leash with no available water in a truck yard, officials with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said.

Frankie was found unable to walk, and suffering from a severely injured leg that was dislocated in two spots, a broken bone, an open wound and injury to his hip joint, according to SPCA officials.

The injuries likely happened when Frankie was struck by a vehicle more than a week before being found, the SPCA said.

His owner, Amner Mendoza, allegedly did not seek any veterinary care in that week, and has since been arrested and charged with animal cruelty, SPCA officials said.

Help is now needed to pay for Frankie’s medical bills.

“Please help Frankie so his leg does not have to be amputated,” the SCPA said. “Frankie has suffered enough in his short life. Let’s give him a new leash on life.”

The SCPA has started a gofundme page asking for $6,000 to pay for his medical bills.