Family of alleged Stop & Shop shoplifter want employees held accountable for his death

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — The family of an alleged shoplifter who died following an altercation with employees at a Flatbush Stop & Shop called on the Brooklyn District Attorney to look into the possibility of charging those employees with manslaughter.

Ralph Nimmons, 51, died while being detained by store employees. His family met with District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and seven staff members for 45 minutes Wednesday.

“He didn’t deserve what he got,” Bonezelee Nimmons, the victim's uncle, said at a news conference. "I’m angry about it. I want justice. I want these individuals to pay for what they did."

According to the lawyer for the family, several witnesses said three employees of the Stop and Shop were standing on top of Nimmons, compressing his head, legs and chest as he shouted that he had a heart condition and couldn’t breathe.

He was being held on suspicion of shoplifting, but was pronounced dead at Kings County Hospital.

“No one deserve to die for simply being alleged to have shoplifted,” Scott Rynecki, a lawyer for the Znimmons family said. “Mr. Nimmons did not deserve this punishment."

The City Medical Examiner’s Office has not ruled on the official cause of death. And the Nimmons family is asking for more videotape of the incident. The District Attorney is reviewing at least one surveillance video.

“The question is, is this a reckless killing,” Sanford Rubenstein, a lawyer for the Nimmons family, said at a press conference. “And if this is a reckless killing, then there should be a manslaughter charge."

Family members describe Nimmons as a mild mannered, good man who wouldn’t hurt a fly and they said they feel confident in the District Attorney’s investigation.

“To know that they have already started investigating. I am very touched by that,” Eloise Siverls, the victim's aunt, said. “I want justice for my nephew.”