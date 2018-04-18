CUNY professor files NYC’s first lawsuit over revenge porn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A California woman recently won nearly $6.5 million in a lawsuit over revenge porn.

Now, a new law in New York City is being tested with a CUNY professor filing what’s believed to be the first lawsuit against revenge porn here.

"I feel like I've been thrust into this position to stand up for women and men,” Dr. Spring Cooper said.

That's wheat it’s been like since she went public with allegations that her former boyfriend used intimate images as revenge.

The images were posted on public sites then other users widely distributed them.

In Cooper’s case, she said, her contact details, including employment information, were all made public as well. For months she’s been fearful of looking at her phone to see more terrifying and painful posts show up. She said her life has been a living hell.

"What regularly happens is that images and videos of me are posted and then my contact details are shared as well," she said. "They call me names. They demand more photos. They theaten that they will reshare the photos."

It began as a healthy relationship with her then-boyfriend, Brooklyn comedian Ryan Broems. But after about 11 months, the couple broke up after Cooper said she learned that he had affairs with several other women.

Cooper said he wouldn't let her go, harassing her and worse.

That's when the graphic online posts began.

She said he was posting intimate pictures and videos not only on her tumblr, but on her personal CUNY and Facebook profiles, violating her so publicly, it broke her.

So now she has filed a civil suit against him, under New York City's new revenge porn law.

Her attorney Daniel Szalkiewicz vowed to track down the people tormenting her on line.

“We're going to find you. We're going to go after you for monetary damages. We're going to expose you and make sure everyone knows what you did and make sure that our clients are then able to recover from what damage happened to them," he said.

PIX11 reached out to Broems for reaction to the allegations and the civil suit. His attorney released this statement:

“My client is the unfortunate victim of a sexual predator... the allegations (against) my client are baseless, defamatory and ruinously damaging. I have every confidence that once the evidence comes out, my client will be fully exonerated and we will be talking about a vastly different story."

But for Cooper, even with this new law, she said she may never trust someone ever again.