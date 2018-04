Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK—New York Celebs came out to help New Yorkers, raising millions of dollars to support New Yorkers in need.

1.5 million New Yorkers rely on Food Bank programs and services.

They have provided 90 million free meals for New Yorkers in need over the years.

On hand to lend their support, Salt N Pepa,, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Debi Mazar and many more.

PIX11 was there as well