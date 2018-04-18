2-year-old falls out of second-story window in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — A 2-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after falling from a second-story window in Queens.

It happened just before 3 p.m. at the child's home on Myrtle Avenue.

Police say the little girl fell 25 feet to the ground below. There was no guard on the window. Miraculously, she missed hitting the payment and instead landed on a wooden doormat with padding.

The child, whose identity has not been released, was rushed a hospital in Queens where she is being kept for observation.