NEW YORK — If you were having Twitter problems Tuesday morning, you weren’t not alone.

An error message greeted visitors to the site as of 10:30 a.m. ET. Tuesday.

“Something is technically wrong. Thanks for noticing — we’re going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon,” the message said.

Within about 5 minutes, the site was restored.

There were about 6,500 reports of issues at its peak at 10 a.m., according to DownDetector.