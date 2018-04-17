Switch problems at Penn Station interrupts LIRR service

NEW YORK — Long Island Railroad service is experiencing delays, cancellations and diversions Tuesday morning due to Amtrak switch problems at Penn Station.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring tickets for the E train at Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue, Kew Gardens–Union Turnpike and Forest Hills–71st Avenue Stations. Tickets are also being cross-honored for the 2/3 trains at Atlantic Terminal and 34th Street Stations and for the 7 train at 61st Street–Woodside Station.

