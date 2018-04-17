State Supreme Court judge orders temporary injunction against NYCHA for emergency lead inspections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — NYCHA tenants had their day in court Tuesday.

State Supreme Court Judge Carol Edmead told lawyers for the New York City housing to take action when it comes to lead inspections.

“Do it now,” said Edmead to city attorneys.

Jim Walden, the lawyer representing the Citywide Council of Presidents and at risk communities, a housing advocacy group, says right now there are hundreds of children inside public housing who are living with toxic lead in their apartments.

The judge issued a preliminary injunction requiring NYCHA to inspect thousands of apartments on an emergency basis.

Walden says he is frustrated he hasn't heard from the mayor. “A return phone call would be nice,” said Walden.

Meantime, the mayor announced a citywide $32 million initiative that started last year at ten developments to crack down on rodents, another health hazard.

A New York City Public Housing Authority spokesperson says, “The court has not ordered NYCHA to re-inspect apartments. The court has scheduled a hearing for next week.“