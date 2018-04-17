Southwest Airlines plane from LaGuardia makes emergency landing in Philly with damaged engine

PHILADELPHIA — A Southwest Airlines flight from New York’s La Guardia Airport to Dallas made an emergency landing at Philadelphia’s airport Tuesday with part of the covering from its left engine ripped off.

A passenger told CNN a person was injured in the incident, but officials have not confirmed anyone was hurt.

“We left LaGuardia heading to Dallas and we were west of Philly when we lost the left-side engine and diverted to Philly. Shrapnel hit the window causing a serious injury. No other details about that. Several medical personnel on the flight tended to the injured passenger,” the passenger said.

News helicopter footage showed damage to the left engine of the plane and the tarmac covered on foam from fire crews.

@SouthwestAir I want to thank the crew of SWA 1380 for a great job getting us to the ground safely after losing in engine #angelsinthesky pic.twitter.com/QL0YPUp0Vj — Kristopher Johnson (@EMMS_MrJohnson) April 17, 2018

Passenger Marty Martinez did a brief Facebook Live posting with the caption “Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!”

The Philadelphia airport tweeted that flight 1380 “landed safely at PHL and passengers are being brought into the terminal.” No other details were given.

Southwest Airlines has released the following statement about the incident:

We are aware that Southwest flight #1380 from New York La Guardia (LGA) to Dallas Love Field (DAL) has diverted to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). We are in the process of transporting Customers and Crew into the terminal. The aircraft, a Boeing 737-700, has 143 Customers and five Crewmembers onboard. We are in the process of gathering more information. Safety is always our top priority at Southwest Airlines, and we are working diligently to support our Customers and Crews at this time.

Tracking data from FlightAware.com shows the flight was heading west over New York’s southern tier when it abruptly turned toward Philadelphia.

Messages seeking comment from the Federal Aviation Administration wasn’t immediately returned.

Firefighters were on the scene but a spokeswoman couldn’t immediately provide any details.

The Associated Press, CNN and PIX11 contributed to this report.