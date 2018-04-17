Rapper and "Black Lightning" actor Marvin "Krondon" Jones talks about playing the villain.
Rapper and ‘Black Lightning’ actor Marvin ‘Krondon’ Jones on playing the villain
-
Stars of ‘Black Lightning,’ China Anne McClain and Nafessa Williams, on the hit show
-
Trump wants Jay-Z to know black jobless rate at record low
-
Rapper Juelz Santana flees from Newark Airport when TSA finds gun: sources
-
News Closeup: Caring for our veterans; Black History Month
-
Cardi B debuts baby bump on ‘Saturday Night Live’
-
-
Bronx rapper Cardi B set to appear in Amazon’s Super Bowl commercial
-
Bill Cosby’s retrial jury mirrors first on gender, race
-
Jay-Z opens up about why he boycotted the Grammys in 1999
-
5-year-old killed 7-year-old brother after finding gun while looking for Easter candy, family says
-
A year without Don Rickles: A tribute to Mr. Warmth on the anniversary of his death
-
-
InfoWars’ main YouTube channel is two strikes away from being banned
-
Cardi B caps breakthrough year with debut album release
-
Black Liberation Army killer Herman Bell to get parole in ’71 shootings of 2 NYPD cops