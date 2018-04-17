Police investigating death of 2-year-old in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside a Mount Vernon apartment on Monday.

The child’s mother found him unconscious in an apartment in the Esplanade Gardens complex on East Lincoln Avenue around 7 p.m. and called 911. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding his death are unknown but police are treating it as suspicious, a police source told PIX11.

This is a developing story.