PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Nick Mangold signs one-day deal so he can retire with New York Jets

Posted 8:14 AM, April 17, 2018, by

NEW YORK — Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold has signed a one-day deal with the team so he can retire with them.

Nick Mangold #74 of the New York Jets looks on from the sidelines against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on Dec. 4, 2011 in Landover, Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Mangold announced the deal in a statement shared on Twitter Tuesday.

“I DECLARE RETIREMENNNTTTTTTT!” Mangold exclaimed.

Mangold spent his 10-year professional career with the New York Jets from 2006 – 2016, but was released last year after suffering an injury the season before.

Related Story
Jets player Nick Mangold wears NYPD hat at Metlife Stadium

After being  a free agent, Mangold said he signed a one-day deal so he can say he retired with the Jets.

In his statement, Mangold thanked fans, teammates and coaches, among several others, and said his biggest regret is not bringing the Lombardi Trophy to New York

“As I retire, I will continue my efforts to bring the Trophy home in a different capacity. I have no idea what that capacity is, but I’m sure I will figure something out in the future.”

Read his full statement: 