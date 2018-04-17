NEW YORK — Phillip Eng, the new president of the troubled Long Island Railroad, said Tuesday he aims to better on-time performance and cleanliness. Watch PIX11's interview above.
New president of LIRR looks to better on-time performance, cleanliness
