Mom uses 12-year-old daughter to smuggle $24,000 worth of cocaine: CBP

Posted 9:11 PM, April 17, 2018, by , Updated at 09:59PM, April 17, 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. – A mom was busted after she allegedly used her 12-year-old daughter to smuggle $24,000 worth of cocaine.

More than 2 pounds of cocaine was taped around the 12-year-old girl’s torso. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested the 35-year-old mom on Friday, officials said.

She was driving from Mexico into the U.S. with her three children in the car when she was stopped, officials said. A customs and border protection canine smelled drugs on the 12-year-old girl.

Officers found more than 2 pounds of cocaine taped to her torso.

CBP officers seized the vehicle and the drugs, then turned the case over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.