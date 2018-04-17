Man armed with glue gun arrested for trying to rob bubble tea spot in Brooklyn: police

BROOKLYN — A possible serial robber armed with a glue gun was arrested on Monday for attempting to steal money from a business serving bubble tea in Brooklyn, police said.

Gregory Price, 59, faces charges of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest, according to police.

The Brownsville resident was arrested after a community member told an off-duty officer a man sought in a pattern of robberies was spotted near Atlantic Avenue and Court Street, police said.

The off-duty officer contacted colleagues, and a sergeant and three other officers responded to canvass the area.

Price was located near Pacific and Court streets and followed to Vivi Bubble Tea at 113 Court St., bordering Downtown Brooklyn and Brooklyn Heights, police said.

He was then seen pulling a mask over his head, going into the business and giving the employee a knapsack, police said.

The employee began to put money in the bag when two officers entered the store and confronted Price, police said.

The officers allegedly spotted a black object in Price’s hand and demanded that he drop it. Police said he did not comply, and fled to the back of the store.

Price was later apprehended without further incident, and a glue gun wrapped in black tape, a black mask and backpack were found in the store’s bathroom, police said.