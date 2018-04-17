IRS online filing system is having problems on tax day

It’s tax day — and the IRS is experiencing technical difficulties.

The service that taxpayers use to file online is partly down, according to Acting IRS Commissioner David Kautter.

“On my way over here this morning, I was told that a number of IRS systems are unavailable at the moment,” Kautter said at a Congressional hearing Tuesday morning. “We are working to resolve this issue and taxpayers should continue to file their returns as they normally would.”

In a statement, the IRS confirmed that the problem is ongoing.

Tuesday is the last day for taxpayers to file their tax returns. It’s also the final day to pay any additional money they owe to Uncle Sam for 2017.

If you miss the filing deadline, you could be hit with penalties and interest if you still owe money to the IRS.

For those who are owed a refund, however, there is no penalty for filing late. But you better be pretty sure about that refund because the punitive charges can really add up if you’re wrong.

The late filing penalty amounts to 5% of your unpaid tax every month or part of a month that it goes unpaid. That charge will accrue for up to 5 months, capping the penalty at 25% of the unpaid amount.

If you’re more than 60 days late, you’ll be subject to a minimum charge of $205 or 100% of the unpaid tax, whichever is less. That minimum is meaningless, however, if the 5% per month you’ve been charged adds up to more than $205.